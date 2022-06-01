Fined after drug set-up found in Cowra home

A Cowra man has been fined $1100 after a hydroponic cannabis room found in a Cowra home by Family and Community Service workers was reported to police.
Mark Steven Albon, 46, of William Street was subsequently charged with cultivating a prohibited plant.
Advertisement
He plead guilty to the offence when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely in Cowra Local Court on May 18, 2022.
A co-accused appeared to answer to the same charge last month.
Albon, who owns the property, was also ordered to serve an 18 month community corrections order.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed police were taken to a rear room of Albon's property where they found what was left of a hydroponic cannabis set-up.
"The room had been completely backed out and was highly ventilated, complete with large winged growth lighting and watering facilities and large containers of water and fertilizer mixed together," police said.
Police said Albon told them he had dismantled the lights and disposed of cannabis plants before they arrived.
A number of small plant cuttings complete with root systems were found in a bin on Albon's property and also in a bag inside his house.
Police said Albon made full admissions to growing, water and feeding the plants with fertilizer.
Police seized 48 plants from the location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.