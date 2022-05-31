12 months community correction orders

A Cowra man will serve two 12 month community correction orders after appearing in the Local Court on May 18.
Rodney Thomas Doolan, 38, of Wollowra Street plead guilty to charges of stalk/intimidate and destroy or damage property when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely.
Doolan was charged after an incident on March 26 this year.
Police documents tendered to the court reveal Doolan had made threats against the victim following an argument over the use of a mobile phone.
Police said Doolan had yelled at the victim and the victim's partner, kicked the victim's front door and punched a window. Neither action, police said, caused any damage.
Doolan, they say, also threatened to "bash" the victim's partner and kicked the side panel of the victim's car.
The kicks, they say, damaged the rear left passenger door.
Doolan's actions were captured on CCTV at the victim's house.
