Reece Bird told police he "had too much" to drink when he was stopped for a random breath test in Woodstock on March 5 this year. Bird, 23, of Belmore Street, Woodstock was stopped by police at 8.35pm in Noyeau Street, Woodstock. Police, in documents tendered to the court, say Bird exited his vehicle after being stopped and walked away. Police said he initially ignored them, something his solicitor said occurred as Bird claimed he did not realise police were "after" him. Police said when they asked Bird if he had been drinking he admitted "Yeah, I've had too much. I've been drinking beer and just finished one before you got me". A roadside breath test returned a positive result with a breath analysis returning a reading of 0.115. Convicting Bird, Magistrate Jillian Kiely pointed out his reading was "approaching high range". She fined him $880 and disqualified him from driving for three months. After his disqualified he will be required to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drivers for a further 12 months.

Driver admits he had too much to drink