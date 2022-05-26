property, REV, real estate

Searching for a new place to call home can be both an exciting and daunting task. With so many options to choose from, it is sometimes hard to know where to start. Creating a wish list of your must-haves and what you are willing to compromise on before you begin your search can help. One way to do this is to create a visualisation board of where you see yourself going and can include images or words that inspire you. Imagine your life in five years time; where do you see yourself most happy? Buying a home can be an emotional decision, but you need to keep it real. Before you begin house hunting, the most important thing to do is to work out exactly how much you can afford to spend on home loans. Yes, we'd all love an infinity pool and beautiful ocean views, but for most of us, that expectation is unrealistic. Having a clear idea of what you are looking for will help you act decisively when you find the right home. In today's property market where homes are selling fast you don't have time to be vague or hesitant. Finding the right location is one of the critical factors when deciding to buy a home. This is often based on your stage in life. For example, those with families, close proximity to good schools will be important. If you're still single or the kids have flown the nest, somewhere with a vibrant cafe culture and night life may be more appealing. If you want to sell the property within five years, you may want to compromise on comfort and invest in a home within an area where capital growth is higher. Some other things to consider are: Here are a few questions that you can ask yourself to help decide on what is essential. The home may not be exactly what you are looking for, but can it be? Are you prepared to renovate, or does it need to be turn-key? Can you imagine all the potential of the home? For example, if you're dreaming of open plan living, can you take out a wall between the living and kitchen?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/a50bc258-45ce-4ce9-8f1b-9b6eb5562998.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

House hunters' guide to creating a realistic wish list

