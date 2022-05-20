Probationary constable joins the Cowra beat

news, local-news,

A new probationary constable has commenced duties at Cowra Police Station following a formal attestation ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy last month. Probationary constable Aiden Atkinson is now in his fourth week at the Cowra Station. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke welcomed probationary constable Atkinson to the Chifley Police District. "It is fantastic to have Aiden begin his police career here, gaining experience in a country town, and to have new resources continuing to support our smaller communities," Ms Cooke said. "Aiden joins the strong and experienced team at Cowra who I know will be very supportive of him in this new role." "Hopefully new police officers like Aiden, who are joining the ranks in regional areas, will choose to stay regional in their careers because we need them and country life has so much to offer," she added. Probationary Constable Atkinson, from Penrith joined the NSW Police Force after also considering a career in the Armed Forces. He will be stationed in the Chifley Command for three years and will spend at least 12 months at the Cowra Station. "It's a change of scenery, the country life," he said last week. Outside of work he said he likes to go to the gym and play soccer. "I'm really into my fitness," he said. Probationary Constable Atkinson is a member of Class 352 which includes 142 men and 60 women from all ages, backgrounds and regions across the state and country.

