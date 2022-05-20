news, local-news,

Discussing concerns around a proposal by St Raphael's School to develop agricultural plots and animal enclosures behind the Australian Hotel mayor Bill West said: "there'll be more noise come out of the pub than out of the chooks". Council's general committee recommended the Council approve the proposal at its meeting on May 17. "There were issues raised by concerned people in the neighbourhood about the number of animals, and the director has gone back and conditioned those concerns," Cr West said. "Given that I think it is permissible and in the right zone. A dozen chooks to me doesn't create a problem at all. "Not being disrespectful I think more noise will come out of the pub than it will out of the chooks," Cr West said. The proposal before the council was for the demolition of sports courts at 4 Liverpool Street to make way for the construction of a storage shed, agricultural plots and animal enclosures lodged by Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst. The council heard that there is no legislation against the number of chickens in the residential area but there is legislation against the keeping of roosters. Cr Sharon D'Elboux said the development application was an excellent example of an application going out to neighbours for comment. "As a result we did receive the five submissions. What it has done is, it has allowed us to have tighter controls around the general conditions," Cr D'Elboux said. "There are 29 conditions. The view is we are hoping this will preserve the amenity of the area and people that surround the area will be pleased with this result. The school can continue on with what they wish to do in the community through greater education of their students," she said. "The concerns have been conditioned appropriately," Cr Bill West said. "We need to get the balance between the rights of the proponent and people who pass comment on it," Cr West said. In a letter to the council, Australian Hotel manager Christopher Rollings said the proposal went against the norm. "I find this to go against the norm given the location and I hold concerns for the negative impact this will bring to the business in which we operate," Mr Rollings said. "Specifically noting in the "assessment of Environmental Impacts" section of the SEE form which we were provided by council, I believe that this proposed change will bring about negative impacts particularly for our operational bistro which has a defined outdoor commercial dining area at the rear of our hotel which is within 15m of the proposed development location. "These changes are out of character with the surrounding buildings and structure and we feel as though the inclusion of livestock in a residential setting so close to a commercial eatery will bring a negative impact on our business and its atmosphere in particular to the smell and noise emitted from the inclusion of livestock," Mr Rollings said. The council committee voted unanimously to recommend the development be approved. The applicant is proposing to demolish three existing bitumen topped basketball courts and in their place construct a new storage shed and a cattle and sheep yard, a chicken coop, a number of planters of different sizes and install an orchard along the northern property boundary. A maximum of 12 chickens are proposed with day visits by other domestic animals with no more than two animals on site at any one time.

