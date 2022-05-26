Focus on learning for life

Cowra High School, school enrolments, learning, education

Cowra High School is a comprehensive rural school with an increasing enrolment of 540 students, including approximately 20 per cent Indigenous students. Students enrolled at Cowra High School come from a broad range of socio-economic backgrounds, and through quality teaching, Cowra High School seeks to prepare students to fulfil their potential and pursue excellence in all fields of endeavour. We value culture and positive self-worth to empower students to lead purposeful lives, contributing to local and global communities to succeed in a dynamic world. We strive to provide a holistic and inclusive education for all learners, fostering resilience and creating curious, confident, respectful and responsible learners. The Cowra community has high expectations of educational achievement for all students, and the school's strong links with businesses and community organisations of Cowra demonstrate a genuine integration of the school as a community resource. For 50 years Cowra High School has extended these links through a long-standing student exchange program with Seikei High School in Tokyo, offering student exchanges and cultural visits. Cowra High School continues to build its relationships with partner primary schools in the Cowra network where teachers work together to ensure a seamless and successful transition, supporting student learning and wellbeing. Staff professional learning is strategically planned with a focus on instructional leadership, where all students are working towards achieving more than one years growth for one year of learning. Students pursue excellence through engagement in academic, sporting, cultural and creative and performing arts. Broad subject choice ensures students are able to reach their potential and achieve individual success. Staff encourage students to be confident and resilient by developing skills to become contributing members of society as life-long learners. What makes us unique and proud is our schools rural location and community composition. We embrace a variety of cultures and celebrate this in all we do. We are also committed to developing a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as a path to reconciliation and a positive future. We foster this inclusivity through our ties to our national history, Seikei and Camden exchange programs and participation in community events. In addition, the sharing of culture of our First Australians is embedded in everyday life at Cowra High School. For more information, call Cowra High School on 02 6342 1766, or visit www.cowra-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/020b966c-d618-46cc-90eb-0d931514f51e.JPG/r0_239_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Focus on learning for life

COMPETITIVE SPIRIT: Cowra High student, Kemp Riches, competes in their annual swimming carnival. Photo: Supplied Cowra High School is a comprehensive rural school with an increasing enrolment of 540 students, including approximately 20 per cent Indigenous students.

Students enrolled at Cowra High School come from a broad range of socio-economic backgrounds, and through quality teaching, Cowra High School seeks to prepare students to fulfil their potential and pursue excellence in all fields of endeavour.

We value culture and positive self-worth to empower students to lead purposeful lives, contributing to local and global communities to succeed in a dynamic world. We strive to provide a holistic and inclusive education for all learners, fostering resilience and creating curious, confident, respectful and responsible learners.

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Student Leadership Council Executive 2022. Photo: Supplied The Cowra community has high expectations of educational achievement for all students, and the school's strong links with businesses and community organisations of Cowra demonstrate a genuine integration of the school as a community resource.

For 50 years Cowra High School has extended these links through a long-standing student exchange program with Seikei High School in Tokyo, offering student exchanges and cultural visits.

Cowra High School continues to build its relationships with partner primary schools in the Cowra network where teachers work together to ensure a seamless and successful transition, supporting student learning and wellbeing. Staff professional learning is strategically planned with a focus on instructional leadership, where all students are working towards achieving more than one years growth for one year of learning.

Students pursue excellence through engagement in academic, sporting, cultural and creative and performing arts. Broad subject choice ensures students are able to reach their potential and achieve individual success. Staff encourage students to be confident and resilient by developing skills to become contributing members of society as life-long learners.

What makes us unique and proud is our schools rural location and community composition. We embrace a variety of cultures and celebrate this in all we do. We are also committed to developing a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as a path to reconciliation and a positive future.

We foster this inclusivity through our ties to our national history, Seikei and Camden exchange programs and participation in community events. In addition, the sharing of culture of our First Australians is embedded in everyday life at Cowra High School.

For more information, call Cowra High School on 02 6342 1766, or visit www.cowra-h.schools.nsw.gov.au. SHARE