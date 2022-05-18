Youthful Magpies to take on Bathurst Panthers

sport, local-sport,

When the Cowra Magpies last met Bathurst Panthers they jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before capitulating 38-20. Magpies coaches Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan hope the side can reverse the result this Saturday when the two sides meet again at Carrington Park. Buchanan and Warren Williams were both injured in the round two match so it'll be a vastly different Cowra side that runs out for the return battle, the Magpies turning to youth for a solution to their injury woes. The youthful Magpies delivered against Bathurst St Pats in round 4 before enjoying a week off last weekend with the bye. "They're always hard to play, it'll be a physical battle," co-coach Jack Buchanan said. "We've been a little bit unlucky with injuries but the best thing is we've seen the young local guys really stepping up, making the positions their own. It has been earlier than we envisioned but the likes of Bob Jeffries, Darcy Howard and Tommy Thaux have really stepped up and are week in week out first graders now." No chance of returning to the field this year Buchanan says he is now concentrating on being a coach. "I'm really focused on now being a full time coach rather than being a captain," Buchanan said. "I'm just trying to give the young guys as much wisdom as possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/465dee6e-7c38-43c3-9556-2dfa1cf0308f.jpg/r0_201_287_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg