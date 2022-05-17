Mathew Cahill back home in Cowra

sport, local-sport,

Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill has returned home after two weeks in Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital (RNS). Cahill was taken to RNS after a race fall at Canberra on April 22 and returned to Cowra via air ambulance last Thursday. Ever the optimist Cahill considered him very lucky after the fall that left him with a C1 vertebra facture and a fractured thumb. He spent several weeks bed ridden in RNS after having a pin inserted in his thumb and a halo brace fitted to his head after falling from the Jack Van Duren trained Shafted Hero which shattered a leg. Cahill wills required to return to RNS fortnightly to have the halo brace adjusted. The fortnightly visits will continue for the next three months. He told the Cowra Guardian this week he is just happy to be at home. "I've just been resting and trying to recuperate," he said. Cahill is expected to be out of the saddle for an extended period.

