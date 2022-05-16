sport, local-sport,

It was very pleasing to be able to welcome 37 shooters to the Club on Saturday, May 7 for the monthly competition. The program of events featured the memorial championships and handicap named in honour of hard-working members who have since left us. The Noel Dwight 25 target Memorial pointscore championship was won by Daniel Berry from Parkes on 90/90. Local Cowra shooters to perform well included Tony O'Leary who won AA grade with 86/87, Richard Johnstone took out A grade 89/90 and second in B grade was another club stalwart in Malcolm Drury 77/81. The second event was the Dick Toshack 75 target Memorial Champion of Champions which comprises of three disciplines - double barrel, single barrel and pointscore. The eventual winner was Tony O'Leary with the outstanding score of 123/125. Our final event for the day was the Mick Sinclair 25 target Memorial Handicap and this was won by Thomas Sheridan 25/25 - the only competitor to shoot all targets cleanly. Pat Dun came second in the event after a shootoff with Daniel Berry. Congratulations must go to Daniel Berry who was in very hot form winning the Overall High Gun with a grand total of 218/225. Our next competition on June 4 will feature the Central Tablelands Double Rise championship. We hope to see quite a few here to vie for this prestigious title. For full results and more photos, please visit the Club website at www.cowragunclubinc.com.au or our Facebook page. If you would like more information about clay target shooting please contact the President, Mick Crowe via our email cowragunclub@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/174a421d-0a90-4f58-a53d-f9d35f4e169b.JPG/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes shooter wins Cowra's Noel Dwight Memorial