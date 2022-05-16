Basson masters Cowra course conditions

sport, local-sport,

With Veterans weekly event being played on Friday, May 13 in lieu of the usual Thursday and with the forecast of more rain following the preceding day with heavy rain, and to protect the playing surfaces the use of ride on golf carts were prohibited, the field of players was reduced to just 11 veterans playing their nine hole stableford event from the first tee. Nicky Basson was able to master the conditions when playing off a handicap of just one, he returned an excellent score of 21 stableford points for the nine holes, closely followed by Ray Salisbury with 20 points. Both these players went on to take out first and second prizes in the 18 hole pro comp event, with excellent scores being achieved for the prevailing conditions. The three prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 21 Nicky Basson (1). 20 Ray Salisbury (19). 16 John Jensen (9)*. *On a count back. The three prize winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 11 entrants for the 18 hole event. 1st Nicky Basson 40 (stableford points). 2nd Ray Salisbury 36*. *On a count back. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner up, Chris Lamont 36. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner, Fons Melisi at 509cms. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd).Winner, Ray Salisbury at 383cms.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a80610ca-8dee-45a6-9bdc-2eef9754d7ee.jpg/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg