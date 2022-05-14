'Classy' Eagles crush Roos

sport, local-sport,

Leading 12-0 at half time in their round 4 match against Dubbo Kangaroos at home on Saturday the Cowra Eagles dominated the second period to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022 Blowes Cup season, coming away with a 34-7 win. "Our good patches were better but there's still work to do," Cowra coach Colin Kilby said after the win. "We're still letting ourselves down in some areas, errors and penalties gifted them a lot of field which made it harder than it should have been. "But we played some of our better football all year, we were just a bit patchy," Kilby said. Cowra started impressively and were in front 5-0 inside the first five minutes courtesy of an unconverted Damien Michael try out wide. Cowra's discipline again came into question when they found themselves a man down in the 17th minute courtesy of a yellow card for a deliberate knock-down but Dubbo were unable to capitalise. Late in the half the visitors proved their own worst enemy, electing to run the ball from their own try line after a scrum win. From a dropped ball Cowra pounced and prop-forward Gabe Brown crossed untouched for his second five pointer of the season. This time Noah Ryan was on target with the boot and Cowra went to the break up 12-0. The lead could however have been bigger if not for the final pass going astray on at least one occasion and Joe Sullivan being denied on another after the final pass was ruled forward. It was a homecoming Kangaroos captain Tom Koerstz would rather forget but he gave credit to what he described as a "classy" Cowra side. "We'll get there, they're a classy side," he said. Cowra's Jeremy Montgomery was rewarded for another stellar attacking performance when he crossed first for the home side early in the second half with Ryan's conversion stretching Cowra out to a 19-0 lead. "I'm like a fine wine, just getting better with age," Montgomery joked after the game. Montgomery is proving a headache for opposing sides this season pealing off scrum wins and making plenty of metres in attack. Following the Montgomery try Dubbo hit back with their only five pointer of the game soon courtesy of Will Michell. Josh Bass' successful conversion gave the Kangaroos a flicker but it was to be their only points of the game with Cowra going right on with the job from that point. A Noah Ryan penalty goal stretched Cowra's lead to 22-7 after 57 minutes before Navitolai Bola replied with two tries for the Eagles. A successful conversion of his second try by Ryan took the final score to 34-7. "We talked about being a side that doesn't ebb and flow," Koerstz said. "Unfortunately, we were our own worst enemy, we were a bit flat today which was a bit of a shame but you've got to give credit where credit is due. "Cowra were really classy, Cummo (Will Cummins) had it on a piece of string, they were really good, really clinical. "They're definitely the best side we've come up against. "They had us under a lot of pressure but it was great to have a big crowd and play footy. "It's good to be up here at Cowra, family is from here so it's good to be back home," he said. With the final words Montgomery summed up Cowra's attitude: "Collectively we played well but we would have liked it to be zero".

