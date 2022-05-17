Worth his weight in nine goals

sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Blues have bounced back from their heavy first round defeat at the hands of Parkes with a thumping win over Bathurst Bushrangers. Courtesy of a masterclass from Nathan Worth the Blues lead comfortably at every break, eventually running out 17-7-109 to 2-6-18 winners. The more than 200 game veteran was responsible for nine of the majors kicked by the home side in soggy conditions at Cowra's Mulyan Oval on Saturday. The younger of the two Worths, Caleb, slotted three majors in a match Cowra had a stranglehold of at quarter-time leading 28-2 aided by four goals from Worth senior. He kicked three more in the second term and the score had blown out to 66-2 before Bathurst won the third quarter, adding their only two majors for the match and three behinds compared to two successful kicks on goal by Cowra. The Blues then put the icing on the cake in the final term, booting 5-1-31 to the Bushrangers lone behind. Worth added goals in the third and fourth term to take his match tally to nine. Another Cowra veteran, Frank Bright stood tall but managed just one goal, late in the match, from what appeared an impossible angle. "That's Frank being Frank, he makes the impossible seem possible," Worth said after the match. Worth put the side's big improvement down to first game jitters and the side coming to terms with a few new faces in their line-up. "We've got to learn how they play. We've got an Irishman Mark Hurley and Laing Whinfield, who's playing in the centre, those two new blokes are a big part of what we're going to try and achieve going forward this year," he said. "It's not about how the mid-field played in the past, the Chris Day's and Frank Brights, we've got a new mid-field, even Bray Harmer-Clark, it's a new mid-field, we've got to all come together and gel. "We're a good team but we're play in patches. If we can play a four quarter effort it should be a successful year. "More numbers this year is making it a lot more enjoyable, blokes like Frank, Chris and myself, we're not getting any younger, we need those new blokes in the team, more enthusiasm and it lightens up the workload of Frank and Chris. "Franky can't run out four quarters like he used to five years ago," Worth said. Cowra coach Marc Hyland watched his side from the boundary-line this week with a minor injury but was pleased with what he saw. "We figured some stuff out during the week and it paid off," Hyland said. The Blues travel to Orange next week for the first away trip of the season. "That's were it gets interesting, you test the commitment of the players, but we do have a lot of committed players so we should be right," Hyland said.

