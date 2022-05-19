REV, real estate, property, investment, real estate agent

House hunters' guide: Get to know your real estate agent

WORKING TOGETHER: When buying a home, the real estate agent will have plenty of local knowledge to help you find the right home for you. Photo: Shutterstock. When buying a property, building a good relationship with your real agent and openly communicating what you do and don't like, and what you need, is a great way to help you find what you want. Having a clear wish list of what you are looking for will indicate that you mean business and in a hot property market, you need to be able to act decisively. With some marketing campaigns generating up to 50 inquiries, agents will have no patience for any time-wasters. Showing them you are in a position to buy and that you have your finances in place is a good place to start. "Have your finances ready, get pre-approved if you can and make sure you talk to your broker. You need to know the area you want to buy in, you don't have time to be vague and dilly-dally. Kate Hill, property buyer for Advisable Once you demonstrate you're a serious buyer, the agent can contact you with off-market sales and new listings, as well as let you know any properties coming onto the market soon. If you are moving to a new area, a real estate agent will be a good person to chat to. They understand the dynamics of the local market and will have their finger on the pulse of local sales results. They can also advise on what suburbs are the most popular, and what makes the area unique. When putting forward your offer on a home, you need to make sure your offer is reasonable; presenting a low-ball offer can irritate the vendor and the real estate agent and damage your credibility. The most important thing is to do plenty of research and gain an understanding of property values in your desired locations. On realestateview.com.au, there is plenty of tools, research, and insights to assist you. There is the Price Estimator experience for off-market properties, which provides a valuation of a property based on market-leading CoreLogic data. Or, for on-market properties, you can download the Property Review document, which provides a detailed snapshot of the listing including recent sales, rentals, area demographics and planning information. If you are planning to buy a property to rent out, the agent can advise you on what rent you are likely to command, and what properties are in high demand with tenants in their market. Real Estate Agent Responsibilities Review purchase contracts to ensure terms are met

Promote properties with ads, listings, and open houses

Generate client leads to buy, sell, and rent property

Counsel clients on market conditions, prices, and mortgages

Develop a competitive market price by comparing properties

Create lists for real estate sale properties, with information on location, features and square footage

Show properties to potential buyers and renters

Present purchase offers to sellers

Facilitate negotiations between buyers and sellers

Prepare loyalty contracts, purchase agreements, rental agreements, deeds and other documents for each real estate transaction

Maintain their real estate license and knowledge