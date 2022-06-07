Building a career in Cowra

This week we catch up with Matt Steward at Jamiesons Joinery.
Were you born in Cowra?
I've lived in Cowra all my life but I was born in Orange Hospital, six weeks premature. Mum's doctor apparently didn't believe in ultrasounds at the time and when they finally did one they said to mum 'they're both doing fine'. Me and my brother Dean were born two weeks later.
Is this your first job?
No, I started at Kibblers Mitre 10.
I nearly got my 10 years up before Bunnings took over, so I was probably there for nine years, and then I was at Bunnings for probably two or three years. I left there to go to Carpet Court and was probably with them for 18 months before Jamiesons approached me. I'll clock up 10 years here at the end of this year.
What does your typical day look like?
Flat out from 7am until 3.30pm. Most of the time I'm out of here at 3.30pm, you've got to have a family life too. The kids are home at 3.15pm so I get to spend a bit of time with them which is good. Getting home at 5pm isn't much chop in Cowra in winter.
Jamiesons offers more than one service, what section are you in?
I'm building centre manager but also help out on the joinery side, basically doing all the paperwork in terms of booking out the jobs, ordering materials and as well as overseeing the building centre.
What do you do outside of work to relax?
Golf and the kids. I play golf most weekends. And I'm always doing something with my brother Dean, but golf is my main hobby.
What handicap do you play off?
Six, my best mate Jason Hyeronimus is also off six and my brother too. The three of generally play on a Saturday. I've been playing since I was 13 or 14, so a good 20 years. I gave it away for seven or eight years just after I finished school.
Why did you take the break?
Drinking, chasing women.
If you had a dream golf matchup who would you choose?
Mine would probably be Adam Scott, Ricky Fowler and probably Tiger Woods, you have to throw him in somewhere.
Is there something Cowra people might not know about you?
I've met a few famous people but nothing out of the ordinary. A lot of people do realise I am a twin but a lot of people do think Dean's just my older brother. I suppose he is, he was born one minute before me. And I've had a couple of hole in ones.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
