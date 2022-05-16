Where to vote in Cowra Shire on Saturday

news, local-news,

Cowra residents will be heading to the polls this Saturday, May 21 for the 2022 Federal Election. Cowra residents can vote on Saturday between 8am and 6pm at the Cowra Tennis Club, Mulyan School, Cowra Public School, Billimari Hall, Woodstock Public School, Koorawatha Public School, Morongla Hall, Greenethorpe Hall and Gooloogong War Memorial Hall. In the Riverina for the House of Representatives there are eight candidates that locals are able to choose between, in ballot order they are: Richard Orchard - Pauline Hanson's One Nation. Mark Jeffreson - Australian Labor Party (NSW). Daniel Martelozzo - United Australia Party (NSW). Steve Karaitana - Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party. Michael McCormack - National Party of Australia. Darren Ciavarella - Independent. Dean McCrae - Liberal Democratic Party. Michael Organ - The Greens NSW. Last time we went to the polls for a Federal election then Deputy Prime minister, Michael McCormack, comfortably retained the seat enjoying a 3.04 per cent swing back to him from the previous election in 2016. With a total population of 125,091 eligible to vote in 2019, 106,430 votes were counted. Of those who voted, 100,941 cast a formal vote with 5489 casting an informal vote. Mr McCormack secured 60,493 ballots (59.93 per cent) over Labor's Mark Jefferson (23,380 - 23.16 per cent), the Greens Michael Bayles (6254 - 6.20 per cent) and the United Australia Party's Richard Foley (10,814 - 10.71 per cent). Number every box on the green ballot and number six above or below the line on the white ballot, that's the quick spiel you'll get when you get your name crossed off on election day. But have you ever thought about what happens after you've dropped them in their respective boxes? Our system of voting used in the House of Representatives is preferential, meaning we rank candidates in the order of our preference. Preferential voting is designed to elect the candidate who is most representative of the wishes of the electorate. On your green ballot paper, for the House of Representatives, as long as you have numbered every box, your numbers are legible and you haven't identified yourself on the ballot, feel free to add any extra graffiti you wish. For the Senate, your white ballot paper, we use proportional representation voting which is designed to elect several candidates in each state. Each state is represented by twelve senators and two from each of the NT and the ACT, for a total of 76 senators. Senators are elected when they obtain a number of votes equal to or exceeding the required quota. The quota is obtained by dividing the total number of formal votes by one more than the number of candidates and adding one to the result As a reviewing house of parliament the Senate is designed to have a continuing, but rotating, membership with senators elected for six-year terms.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/fad2f08c-e68f-4b58-a96e-d1b6feea4add.jpg/r0_99_667_476_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg