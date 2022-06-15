A career in the financial sector

This week in our continuing series on people in business we catch up with Penny Young at at the Cowra Bendigo Bank branch.
I thought you were born in Cowra but where you were born is something most Cowra residents wouldn't know about you, isn't it?
I was born in New Guinea. I've been here most of my life
How long where in New Guinea for?
My family was there for about 12 years, dad working. My elder sister was born there as well, she's seven years older than me. We moved here when I was about three.
Where in New Guinea did you live?
Bulolo.
What was you dad doing in New Guinea?
Working on gold dredges. He was born here. He met my mother in New Zealand and they came back to Cowra where my brother was born and then they went to New Guinea.
Have you always worked in finance?
Pretty much. It wasn't my best subject at school. I started at the Bank of NSW in Canberra when I first left school. They had 60 odd staff. Back then they had big staff - you had a manager, a manager's assistant A and B and they had an assistant manager, it went right down the line from A to F. And then you had your own accountant and ledger person from A to F.
Why did you come back to Cowra?
Dad was here on his own so I asked for a transfer here to Westpac. I was there for nine years before having a family, taking nine years off and then going back for probably another eight years. I then went to Cowra Motors but lasted just six weeks four and a half days. Then I did pretty much six years of casual work, including at the cannery until it closed. Then I went to Bilyara and worked the breakfast shift every weekend and did bar work at the Services Club. I was also working at Jolly Roger. For pretty much six years I worked three or four casual jobs.
And then you started at the Bendigo Bank branch?
No, I actually moved away for 12 months. I moved to Bonny Hills near Port Macquarie and got my daughter settled after she finished school. I did bar work and drove Bonny Hills Pub's courtesy bus, I actually enjoyed that, meeting a lot people. I then got a job in a credit union at Port Macquarie before moving back to Cowra.
What do you do outside of work to relax?
I like to walk but I haven't been for a while. I've also got back into the property market after buying dad's house and I've been renovating.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
