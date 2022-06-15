A career in the financial sector

Dad was here on his own so I asked for a transfer here to Westpac. I was there for nine years before having a family, taking nine years off and then going back for probably another eight years. I then went to Cowra Motors but lasted just six weeks four and a half days. Then I did pretty much six years of casual work, including at the cannery until it closed. Then I went to Bilyara and worked the breakfast shift every weekend and did bar work at the Services Club. I was also working at Jolly Roger. For pretty much six years I worked three or four casual jobs.