Izayh Carter makes the cut

This week in our continuing series on locals in business we catch up with Izayah Carter at Angelo's Barber Shop.
What's the best thing about your job?
Advertisement
Getting to know people, you come to realise that if you look after someone they'll look after you back. But you never know who you're talking to, so be careful.
You're from a big family, where do you fit in?
I've got 11 brothers and sisters. I'm number nine.
How long have you been a barber?
Four years now, I recently moved back to Cowra from Orange.
How did you end up in Orange?
I was working here for John Simunic and he passed away. I knew a fella over there who used to work here. I started with Johnny and went straight into the deep end when he passed away.
When you were at TAFE did you have to do perms like your colleague Reece Downing?
Everything but perms and chemical straightening. I was glad I didn't have to do either because it is not a nice smell.
What made you want to come back to Cowra?
Family and friends are here.
A lot of kids can't wait to get out of Cowra, where you keen to come back?
Yes, you always think the grass is greener on the other side but it's not always.
What do you do outside of work?
I don't do much, but I am restoring a mini.
Your family is well know as mini lovers, how old's your mini?
I think it's a 1959 model, or around then. It's a bit of a family tradition the mini. My old man had one when he was a young fella and then my eldest brother got one for his first car. From there it just became a tradition.
Advertisement
They're not exactly a family car, how many people can you fit into a mini?
You can fit five but it's a pretty tight fit, you wouldn't put five adults in one, especially not Carter's, we're pretty big.
How many MInis does your family own?
It would be 20 something throughout the family. My brother Brenton owns 15 or 16 himself and everyone else has one or two.
Where are you storing them all?
Brenton, in shipping containers, a few at panel beaters getting worked on. We did have a couple in the shed roof but dad made us pull them down.
Advertisement
Have you been playing any sport?
I've been playing a bit of league this year for fitness.
What's something about you that Cowra people might not know?
I'm actually fully qualified now.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Advertisement
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.