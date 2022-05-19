A close shave with boxing

news, local-news,

This week in our continuing series on people in business we catch up with Reece Downing at Angelo's Barber Shop who once had a close shave with a career as a boxer. Is this your first job? I worked at Eagle Boys when I was at school and then when I first started on apprenticeship wages. How long was your apprenticeship? Three years, I had to go to TAFE for the first two years, once a week for a Cert III in Hairdressing. I was in the course with 22 girls and one other bloke. at Orange TAFE. I had to go for a full day every second Tuesday. What does your typical day look like? It's changed lately with Angelo (Lazarou) cutting back (pun intended). It's been 7.30am to 5pm but usually I'm here by 9am. How do you go getting a break during the day? You miss more lunch breaks than you get, it just depends on how busy you are. When you were at TAFE did they have people come in so you could cut their hair? Yes, they'd have clinic days every couple of weeks. It must have been cheap to get their hair cut that way. I got pretty good at perms. One day I was doing a colour on a lady's hair and did a foil right in the middle of her part which didn't go down very well. What are you doing outside of work to wind down? Mostly going to the gym. I have been in bands in the past but that's quietened down now. The best one was Punchdagger, with my brother Toby, Angus Moc, Scott Lefever and Josh Gardner. We did gigs all around the place. We also played with a few international bands and on a harbour cruise one time, that was a highlight, really fun. We got a few songs on Spotify and did a few music videos on Youtube. We also got played on Triple J one time. What's the best thing about your job? The relationship you build with your clients. I started out not knowing anyone or much about the town but you slowly build up your knowledge. You end up cutting hair for three or four generations of the same family. You never really get bored, you've got someone new in the chair every 20 minutes. And everyone's different, wanting different styles. What do you think of the mullet? They're coming back strong. The styles come and go with whatever the footballers have. Is there something Cowra people might not know about you? I'm an undefeated amateur boxer, 1-0. I had one fight.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/d9ef2457-cfb8-47c3-aa92-8e795847694b.jpg/r430_418_4032_2453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg