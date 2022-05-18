Aero club history outlined at Probus

news, local-news,

The monthly meeting of Cowra Mens' Probus was held t the Masonic hall on Tuesday, May 3. In introducing the meeting President Richard Oliver talked about the very successful tour to Mayfield Gardens where the members could walk around the grounds admiring the gardens in their splendid autumn colours. The guest speaker was Ray Heilman who spoke about the Cowra Aero Club and was introduced to the members by President Richard Oliver. The Aero Club was formed before the second World War in Fagan's paddock, Gordon Davidson and Charlie Ousby, as founding members. One of the main fundraisers were joy flights in a Tiger Moth. The club went into recess during the war as many members joined up, mostly going to the RAAF. The club reformed as the Cowra and District Aero Club in 1949 back at Fagan's Field and in 1951 the club performed an air pageant to celebrate the opening of the new airport in Cowra. The new airport was in Waugoola Shire with land obtained from 'Waratah'. There were three runways, one gravel and two grass, with the problem of swampy land at the end of the main runway. The Aero Club hangar was built in 1952 with land leased from Department of Civil Aviation for one shilling payable upon demand but was never demanded. The clubhouse was a hut from the Army camp moved there in 1955. Gordon Davidson was the instructor. He had worked as an engineer at Cowra Hospital and after retiring he took up crop dusting in a Tiger Moth. The club hired a Cessna 150 from Royal Newcastle Aero Club and instructors came from Bathurst to give lessons. In 1993 the club changed to recreational flying. The club now owns a Brumby aircraft. The club continued to progress with the old hangar removed in 2018 with a new one now in the process of being completed. The present club membership is 44 members with David Shaw as president, Ray Heilman as secretary and Rob Glen as chief flying instructor. Terry Koen gave the vote of thanks to Ray.

