Cowra Blues to experiment new structure

The Cowra Blues are on home soil for their second match of the 2022 season when they take on the Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws at Mulyan Oval on Saturday. First bounce is at 11am. Inaccuracy in front of goals cost the Blues dearly in their opening match of the season at Mulyan against Parkes Panthers, something the coaching staff hope they've addressed ahead of this week. After a slow start that saw them behind at the half time break 35-2 the Blues dominated possession in the third quarter to keep Parkes scoreless but from seven shots at goal managed only six behinds. Blues coach Marc Hyland said the side had been working on its structure in an attempt to rectify the team's first round problems. "We've got a bit of a different structure this week but because training numbers are down we have to trial things during the game which makes it a bit more interesting. But hopefully it pays off," Hyland said. The Blues train on Thursday nights at Mulyan Oval from 6pm and welcome new players. On Saturday the Blues face a bit of a Forrest Gump box of chocolates moment against the Bathurst Outlaws. "On paper it's hard to say (how they measure up)," Hyland said. "They've got the two teams in Tier 2 and they rotate players through the two teams each week. "Last week they played their inter-club game where they played each other and the Outlaws lost that one. "It's going to be an interesting game," Hyland said. He's expecting plenty of physicality from the Blues' opponents. "It just depends who they come across with," he said. After a week off with the bye last weekend the Blues are expecting to go into the match at full strength. Blues fullback Matthew Boyce was knocked out in the opening round against Parkes but will be available on Saturday after taking the required break after a head knock. "There were just a few other niggling small things that have healed up for the players, there are no serious concerns," Hyland said this week.

