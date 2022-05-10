Sharen Hubber claims club singles

sport, local-sport,

Combatants in Tuesday's Club Singles Championship were Dawn Dye and Sharen Hubber. Sharen claimed the Championship in a great game. After being down 18 shots to 10 she fought back to take the game 25 shots to 22. Our Club Pairs commence on Thursday with Jen Davies and Leila Burns to play Eileen Brown and Myrna Peterson. Joan Bailey and Sharon Bohanna to play Bev Bundy and Anne Castelli, this game is being played ahead of schedule. Don't forget there will be no bowls next Tuesday due to Royce's charity day. Please ring and put your names in before 12pm on the day for this very worthwhile cause. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/4f5aec78-5e58-4c20-8a3f-ac6bb7757026.jpg/r0_130_1882_1193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg