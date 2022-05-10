news, local-news,

The NSW Government's Regional Renewal Program is delivering improvements to schools in Cowra, Woodstock and Gooloogong. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is great to see local schools benefiting from the NSW Government's historic investment in public education infrastructure. Successful projects Cowra Shire projects announced under Round 1, 2 and 4: "This program has supported upgrades to local schools from every corner of the electorate no matter how big or small, including Wombat Public School and West Wyalong High School," Ms Cooke said. "Since its launch in 2020, 39 schools have benefited from these investments which are delivering new and improved facilities including car park and kitchen upgrades, the construction of COLA's." Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the Regional Renewal Program is driven by what school communities want and includes work such as upgrades to school playgrounds, sport courts and libraries. "I'm thrilled that regional projects are being delivered for our school communities," Ms Mitchell said. "This $120 million investment from government, combined with contributions from local school communities, is delivering for our regional schools providing students with engaging and modern learning spaces." The program is supporting more than 1,300 jobs across regional NSW, and wherever possible, local contractors and suppliers have been engaged ensuring the positive impacts of this stimulus are felt as far and wide as possible. The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ede338a6-3c61-49cc-9a1e-d2746be3a11a.jpg/r3_138_738_553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra, Gooloogong and Woodstock schools benefit from renewal package