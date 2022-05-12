sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Magpies are battling for troops but extended their record to two wins from four games this season over an ill-disciplined and mistake riddled Bathurst St Pat's in Bathurst on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies have already lost two of their strike weapons this season, Jack Buchanan and Warren Williams and are blooding a new generation earlier than they wanted. But the new generation is stepping up. We were up against in on Sunday, they're naming 17 fresh players and we're relying on some players backing up," Cowra co-coach Jack Nobes said. "We're giving a lot of young blokes a crack, a few of them are really stepping up. "Bobby Jeffries is making a first grade spot his own now, first year out of the 18s and Jyden Murray is back playing really good footy. "They're getting thrown in the deep end but they've got the right attitude which is really exciting," Nobes said. Cowra raced out to a 16-0 lead within the opening 20 minutes in the round four Peter McDonald Premiership match at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and while St Pat's found the front in the second half, the Magpies would ultimately run away with a 34-22 win. "Our starting centre, Thomas Rose, had to play a full game in reserve grade and three of our benchies were backing up," Nobes said. "And then we had 10 in the bin and overcome that. But it was all an attitude thing, which we've been talking about, not getting down. "Me and Jack (Buchanan) were over the moon, it was an awesome effort," Nobes said. St Pat's coach Zac Merritt said his team went into the match flat. "I thought we had no urgency, really. Credit to Cowra, they turned up and caught us off 30-40 per cent and they got the victory," he said. "It was really disappointing, especially coming off the win last week. It's now back to the drawing board for us and we'll build again." Merritt said there was more to the St Pat's loss than just the slow start, saying penalties and errors cost his team big time. "I think it was more than just a slow start. Our warm-up was flat and you could see that early on, being 16-0 down. That's unacceptable for a first grade team," he said. "We just couldn't get into the game. We tried to grind our way back in but the game was that far gone. We were losing too much energy trying to grind our way back in." Cowra raced out of the blocks early, a 40-20 in the opening four minutes giving the visitors excellent field position, with prop Blake Duncombe making the most of it, scoring three tackles later. A bursting 50-metre run from Cowra fullback Darcy Howard four minutes later paved the way for Zac Browne to score and not long later the second rower had his second of the match and the Magpies were up 16-0. St Pat's finally put a dent on the scoreboard when Aaron Mawhinney crashed over in the 18th minute, but an error from the restart gave the ball straight back to Cowra and the visitors made the most of their opportunity when Joshua Weston scored out wide to give Magpies a 20-4 lead. St Pat's hooker Hayden Bolam would score twice for the hosts before the break, to shave Cowra's lead to 20-14. Five minutes into the second half St Pat's was given a massive advantage when Cowra hooker Jake Nobes was sin binned for back chat and four minutes later Saints winger Lee McClintock crashed over out wide against his former club. And St Pat's would hit the front of the 55th minute mark when Matt Ranse scored near the posts following a great break from his teammates. Bolam was unable to convert, however, but St Pat's were leading for the first time 22-20. It seemed St Pat's were building some good momentum but it evaporated not long later when Weston scored his second try of the match out wide for the Magpies to lead 24-22 The following restart from St Pat's was kicked out on the full and Cowra would score in the following set via Darcy Howard. Cowra would score again on full-time via Bobby Jeffries. Nobes is looking forward to the Magpies top grade side having the week off this weekend. "We've got Panthers at Bathurst the next week, that'll be another big test," he said. Reserve grade is the only side in action, taking on Blayney at Sid Kallas Oval on Friday night. COWRA MAGPIES 34 (Joshua Weston 2, Zac Browne 2, Blake Duncombe, Darcy Howard, Bobby Jeffries tries; Thomas Rose 3 conversions) defeated ST PAT'S 22 (Hayden Bolam 2, Aaron Mawhinney, Lee McClintock, Matt Ranse tries; Bolam conversion)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6056651c-a48e-48d7-9aa6-a80cd73f7793.JPG/r1533_1141_3175_2069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg