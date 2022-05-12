sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Eagles will look to meet with Central West Rugby Union officials in an effort to address the heavy penalty counts against the side in the opening rounds of the 2022 Blowes Cup competition. The Eagles won a top of the table clash against Bathurst Bulldogs in Bathurst on Saturday but allowed the home side to stay in the match courtesy of a lop-sided penalty count. At different stages in the second half the Cowra Eagles had three players in the sin bin after receiving yellow cards. Despite being down on numbers and some players carrying injuries the Eagles still managed to take the competition points 46-31. "We need to take the extra step to make sure we're not offside or be perceived to be offside," co-coach of the Eagles Casey Proctor said. "But any win against Bathurst at home is a good one. "It was very disappointing to let them back in the game. I was just about to put the nail in the coffin at about the 34th minute mark, coming in to half time." It took Bulldogs 37 minutes to get themselves on the board in Saturday's game at Ashwood Park, with the team in danger of heading to the sheds down 20-0. However, a try through the middle from captain Peter Fitzsimmons and a dazzling solo effort down the right wing from Joe Kermode gave the hosts the hope they needed after a dominant half of football from the Eagles. "We let them back in," Proctor said. "A few of the younger blokes are a bit competitive and are trying to outdo each other which is great but it is costing us. "Ill-disciple was a major factor but I think some of players had an exceptional game. "We had a few young blokes who were over eager and the penalty count against us was pretty ordinary. "You can only call it ill-discipline, I wouldn't call it inexperience, its an eagerness to change the game," he said. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs the eight point margin ballooned back out to 20 in the second half inside the space of 12 minutes. Cooper Sullivan completed an Eagles play down the left side and Damian Michael punished the Bathurst men for coughing up the ball close to their own line to score a try and make it 32-12. A Cowra yellow card close to the hour mark gave Bulldogs an opening to launch a potential comeback, and just one a minute later they scored a penalty try. Eagles fly half Will Cummins threatened to put a stop to that momentum with a try off a charge-down but the number 10 soon found himself also yellow carded for intentionally knocking down a Bulldogs pass. Bulldogs brought the ball back up the other end and continued to apply the pressure as Hunter Davis scored to make it 39-24. After the Eagles had a third player sent to the sideline the hosts once again found their way through for a try, this time with Tom Felsch. But an error from the kick-off would prove to be the dagger for the Bulldogs as Cowra scored their seventh try of the day to seal the result 46-31. Proctor was especially pleased with the effort of some of the side's more experienced players. "The experienced players stepped up and played well, lead well by captain Tim Berry. "I think Damien MIchaels, Jeremy Montgomery, Blake Tidswell, Tom Cummins and Gabe Lucien-Brown were exceptional," he said. Montgomery has been one of the side's best in recent weeks, causing plenty of problems for opposition defensive lines despite carrying an injury. Blake Tidswell has also been stepping up despite not being 100 per cent fit. "They've more than lifted for the occasion," Proctor said. "Troy Jeffs also had a great game with his experience and delivery to the five-eighth "You couldn't fault Will Cummins' game either apart from the supposed knock-down that saw him get a yellow card. "To have 12 on the paddock at one stage there was a lot of defending to do," Proctor said. While the final score probably flattered his side Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley believes the side can carry a few positives out of the game. "We did some really positive things out there and I've got a lot of belief in this team but there's a lot of work to be done," Oxley said. "We need to stick with our process and be confident in those because there were times where we were under pressure and we shouldn't have been. "Cowra are a strong side and I was expecting to be physical and they started the game very strongly." The Eagles will be without Hayden Cummings and the fast reliable winger Ollie Dean when they host Dubbo Roos at Hartley Street this Saturday. "Dubbo had a very controlled last 20 minutes to hold off Orange Emus (last weekend), Proctor said. "They defended without a penalty for 20 minutes, that pretty impressive, on the line and under pressure. "They've obviously come a long way so we're pretty much looking forward to playing Dubbo at home and then Emus away," Proctor said. Dubbo Roos ran out 21-12 winners over Orange Emus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/9a311b61-753c-4ea8-bf36-2ba430808b83.JPG/r742_1028_3167_2398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Cowra Eagles come out on top in Blowes Cup's battle of the unbeaten teams at Ashwood Park Alexander Grant