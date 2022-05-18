Hockey stick used during offences

news, local-news,

A Cowra man who struck a car with a hockey stick and was involved in an altercation in Kendal Street where a victim and his mother believed they would be stabbed has been jailed for 20 months. Brent David Kiss, 19, of Victor Street plead guilty to charges of using an offensive weapon, custody of an offensive implement, destroy or damage property and two counts of stalk/intimidate when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely at Cowra Local Court on May 4. Kiss' solicitor described his behaviour as "impulsive" and instructed the court her client "instructs me he was carrying the weapon for his own personal safety". Ms Kiely sentenced Kiss to a series of indicative sentences, amounting to 20 months jail to be served by way of an Intensive Corrections Order in the community. She fined him $2200 and also ordered he pay compensation of $500 to the owner of a motor vehicle he struck with a hockey stick. A police statement presented to the court revealed Kiss had attended a residence in Cowra on December 17 last year with another person to confront his first victim. The victim left shortly after in a motor vehicle. The court was told a co-accused drove alongside this vehicle and Kiss had struck it with a hockey stick. In a second incident, on December 29 last year, a different victim and his mother parked in Kendal Street and left their vehicle to go to a bank ATM and chemist. Police say during this time they were approached by another person who became verbally abusive and told the victim someone was going to "bash him". The person was on the phone at the time and told the person she was speaking to to "come down". The court heard when the victim and his mother returned to the victim's vehicle two males, including Kiss, were waiting. Police documents reveal Kiss took a sharp metallic object from a bum bag and approached the victim while the co-accused used a hockey stick to strike the victim's car. Later that day Kiss was phoned by the victim's father. Police say Kiss told the victim's father "I'll put a 12 gauge to your head, what are you going to do then". Kiss also threatened, police said, to burn the father's home and business premises.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/b65c69d6-f7da-4445-a025-c5b33c95187c.jpg/r1_23_445_274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hockey stick used during offences