"Nothing but cowardly behaviour" is how James Dawson's actions were described when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on May 4 charged with stalk and intimidate. Dawson, 37, of Darling Avenue was charged with the offence following an incident on March 5 this year. Sentencing Dawson to 75 hours community service and placing on an Intensive Corrections Order (ICO) of 12 months Magistrate Jillian Kiely said he had "an abominable history of domestic violence". "No other sentence other than a term of imprisonment is appropriate," Ms Kiely said before allowing Dawson to serve the sentence in the community under an ICO. "He has a pattern offending," she said. Earlier Dawson's solicitor had told the court he had been abstaining from alcohol and attending drug and alcohol counselling since the offence. Police prosecutor Sgt Chris Brien told the court Dawson was "clearly not learning". According to police documents Dawson sent a number of texts and made phone calls to his victim before turning up at the victim's address in an intoxicated state. Despite being asked to leave Dawson entered the property's rear yard and sat himself down on a chair, the police documents reveal. He then, police said, became involved in an argument with the victim and made a number of threats telling the victim "in comparison to anybody else, I would have smashed up this home by now". Ms Kiely also made an order that Dawson undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation and continue to abstain from alcohol.

'Nothing but cowardly behaviour', court told