David Spolding winner at Cowra veterans golf

The Veterans at Cowra Golf Club had a field of 39 play their 9 hole stableford competition commencing at the 10th tee on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The golf course continues to be presented in great condition, ready to host the Western District Ladies Golf Association events to be played over three days commencing on Tuesday, May 10 through to Thursday, May 12 with daily fields up to 165 players. The Veterans and Pro Comp events will be played on Friday, May 13. Congratulations to David Spolding who won the double last week. He was the winner of the Veterans 9 hole stableford event with 20 points, and he went on to also win the Pro Comp 18 hole event. Not far behind were Veterans, Bob Mason, Michael Millar and Peter KIrwan with 18 points. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD The nine prize winners are listed with their Stableford score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets. 20 David Spolding (19). 18 Bob Manson (28). 18 Michael Millar (19). 18 Peter Kirwan (+7). 17 Elwyn Ward (23). 17 Alfonso Melisi (14). 17 Jeffrey McPherson (9). 16 Robert Morgan (13). 16 Wayne Hhoward (18)*. *On a count back. The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with 30 entrants for the 18 hole event. 1st David Spolding 37 (Stableford Points). 2nd Elwyn Ward 37. 3rd Peter Kirwan 36. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, Ken Harcombe 36, Robert Morgan 34, Col Neilsen 34, Michael Millar 33, Jeffrey Macpherson, Ron Newham 33. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson) Winner, Michael Presctott at 345cms Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Elwyn Ward at 573cms.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/afb21794-3909-4c4f-b3e8-d78a89393e12.JPG/r0_339_4496_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg