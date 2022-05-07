news, local-news,

Cowra Showground Land Managers this month celebrated the refurbishment of the Island Bar in the centre of the showground. A $60,000 grant from NSW Government Crown Lands was gratefully received and used to provide a renovated modern facility which will meet health standards. User bodies, Cowra Shire councillors and community groups were invited to view the upgraded facility, showcasing the new venue which is available for hire. The bar now has a ceiling, lights, hot water, sinks, cupboards and laminated benches in a preparation area. Chair of the Land Managers Chris Meiklejohn thanked the builders Barry Browne and Tony Savage for retaining the historical aspects of the bar such as the shuttered windows while modernising the interior. The Land Managers are encouraging anyone who would like to use the bar for markets, field days, weddings or parties to contact them. The bar will be open for this years' Cowra Show. The work is part of the Land Managers Plan to upgrade all the Cowra Showground facilities. In the past five years the stables, toilets, camp ground, turnstile gates, caretaker's cottage, electricals and Cowra Pony Club amenities have been replaced or refurbished. Mr Meiklejohn said the Land Managers would continue to work with local member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and NSW Crown Lands to make the Cowra Showground a modern community facility. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/afe6d645-9d6b-411a-8efb-0668842712e3.JPG/r19_240_4493_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Historic island bar re-opened