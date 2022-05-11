winning offer, property, real estate, purchase, market strategy

With limited supply and high demand, property buyers are currently facing tough competition. According to Propps.com Founder and CEO Daniel Bignold, some marketing campaigns are attracting up to 50 offers, and in the past, this amount of interest was hard to handle for some agents. Sometimes, solid offers could be overlooked. This is where Propps.com comes in. It is an offer management platform that sits on the agent's website. It offers a consistent buyer experience and helps agents keep track of and compare offers. Through Propps, potential buyers provide all the necessary information necessary to make a clear offer; including the amount of the offer, and any conditions such as finance and settlement periods. "We built the platform to help solve the buying challenges," says Daniel. "We researched how offers are made, and they vary from agent to agent, and from state to state. "Buyers can find the offer process daunting, but Propps can guide them through step-by-step. "Particularly in a hot market, there are different ways to make your offer stronger, such as having your finance in place and a conveyancer ready." Propps can be integrated into other websites and this has recently been achieved with realestateview.com.au. According to realestateview.com.au, when you have found your dream home, getting the offer process right is integral in securing your new home ahead of other buyers and one of the most important steps in buying a home. Here are some top tips from realestateview.com.au What do you need to put an offer on a house? Like any deal, you have to like what is on offer, have the finances to pay for it, and do the deal. The fun part of this process is often looking at homes for sale and many an hour can be spent trawling through property sites doing just that. To be truly in the market, however, it's time to get some indication of what you can afford, and there are a number of tools and calculators that can tell you just that. What to know before making an offer on a house? While there are a number of ways that properties are sold in Australia, the option of making an offer at any time throughout the sales campaign is always there. Private treaty sales are one of the most popular ways to sell residential property. In such a situation a property is listed with an asking price and offers are made to the agent, who will then present them to the seller. Today auctions are growing in popularity, particularly in a hot market and the option of making an offer pre-auction day is becoming ever more common. At this time you will also want to educate yourself on the market in which you are buying, so you are well versed on what prices properties are selling for in the neighbourhood. How do I make an offer on a house? An offer needs to be put forward to the agent to take to the seller for consideration. But there is more to making an offer on a home than putting a figure you would like to pay to the real estate agent and this starts from your first visit to the home. 1. Go to the first Open for Inspection It is important to inspect the home, and turning up for the very first Open for Inspection can pay off when it comes to making an offer. Along with being able to see if the home is just as good in real life, the first open also offers the opportunity to see exactly how much demand and competition there is for the property. Observing a crowded house and other house hunters asking for contracts at that first Open for Inspection and you can expect that there will be plenty of others ready to make an offer. If you are serious, it is important to know that what you see beyond the surface of the property is sound. There are tell-tale signs that a home has not been well maintained, and it is good to be aware of these when you do a thorough inspection of the home. With such a big purchase it makes sense to also bring in the experts and call in a qualified building inspector to give you a full report. 2. Make the offer early As with any deal, timing is all-important, and that also goes to making the first move on buying a property. So should you wait and see if the seller will bring down their price the longer the home is on the market? Or make the first move and get in early? A realistic offer in the early days that the home is on the market will make an impression. It is especially the case in a hot market. 3. Get pre-approved There are two types of offers that can be made for a home - conditional and unconditional. A conditional offer comes with terms that the buyer outlines. This may include conditions such as a longer settlement period, certain fixtures of the home to be included, or that finance is approved. That last one is a signal that the buyer is not ready to go through with the sale immediately, and can be a red flag for a seller considering many offers. Therefore it is integral to get your finance pre-approved. A pre-approval means that a lender has agreed in principle to lend you the money, but it hasn't yet given final approval. It is enough however to show that you are seriously in the market for the home and not just someone simply looking around. As part of this process, the lender will typically require a property valuation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/0817887b-eef7-4294-a5be-6861b09e21cf.jpg/r3_53_998_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Making the right offer

OFFER STRATEGY: With a clear offer strategy in place, you can get ready to pop the champagne bottle to celebrate becoming a home owner. Photo: Shutterstock. With limited supply and high demand, property buyers are currently facing tough competition. According to Propps.com Founder and CEO Daniel Bignold, some marketing campaigns are attracting up to 50 offers, and in the past, this amount of interest was hard to handle for some agents. Sometimes, solid offers could be overlooked. This is where Propps.com comes in. It is an offer management platform that sits on the agent's website. It offers a consistent buyer experience and helps agents keep track of and compare offers. Through Propps, potential buyers provide all the necessary information necessary to make a clear offer; including the amount of the offer, and any conditions such as finance and settlement periods. "We built the platform to help solve the buying challenges," says Daniel. "We researched how offers are made, and they vary from agent to agent, and from state to state. "Buyers can find the offer process daunting, but Propps can guide them through step-by-step. A realistic offer in the early days that the home is on the market will make an impression. realestateview.com.au "Particularly in a hot market, there are different ways to make your offer stronger, such as having your finance in place and a conveyancer ready." Propps can be integrated into other websites and this has recently been achieved with realestateview.com.au. According to realestateview.com.au, when you have found your dream home, getting the offer process right is integral in securing your new home ahead of other buyers and one of the most important steps in buying a home. Here are some top tips from realestateview.com.au What do you need to put an offer on a house? Like any deal, you have to like what is on offer, have the finances to pay for it, and do the deal. The fun part of this process is often looking at homes for sale and many an hour can be spent trawling through property sites doing just that. To be truly in the market, however, it's time to get some indication of what you can afford, and there are a number of tools and calculators that can tell you just that. What to know before making an offer on a house? While there are a number of ways that properties are sold in Australia, the option of making an offer at any time throughout the sales campaign is always there. Private treaty sales are one of the most popular ways to sell residential property. In such a situation a property is listed with an asking price and offers are made to the agent, who will then present them to the seller. Today auctions are growing in popularity, particularly in a hot market and the option of making an offer pre-auction day is becoming ever more common. At this time you will also want to educate yourself on the market in which you are buying, so you are well versed on what prices properties are selling for in the neighbourhood. How do I make an offer on a house? An offer needs to be put forward to the agent to take to the seller for consideration. But there is more to making an offer on a home than putting a figure you would like to pay to the real estate agent and this starts from your first visit to the home. 1. Go to the first Open for Inspection It is important to inspect the home, and turning up for the very first Open for Inspection can pay off when it comes to making an offer. Along with being able to see if the home is just as good in real life, the first open also offers the opportunity to see exactly how much demand and competition there is for the property. Observing a crowded house and other house hunters asking for contracts at that first Open for Inspection and you can expect that there will be plenty of others ready to make an offer. If you are serious, it is important to know that what you see beyond the surface of the property is sound. There are tell-tale signs that a home has not been well maintained, and it is good to be aware of these when you do a thorough inspection of the home. With such a big purchase it makes sense to also bring in the experts and call in a qualified building inspector to give you a full report. 2. Make the offer early As with any deal, timing is all-important, and that also goes to making the first move on buying a property. So should you wait and see if the seller will bring down their price the longer the home is on the market? Or make the first move and get in early? A realistic offer in the early days that the home is on the market will make an impression. It is especially the case in a hot market. 3. Get pre-approved There are two types of offers that can be made for a home - conditional and unconditional. A conditional offer comes with terms that the buyer outlines. This may include conditions such as a longer settlement period, certain fixtures of the home to be included, or that finance is approved. That last one is a signal that the buyer is not ready to go through with the sale immediately, and can be a red flag for a seller considering many offers. Therefore it is integral to get your finance pre-approved. A pre-approval means that a lender has agreed in principle to lend you the money, but it hasn't yet given final approval. It is enough however to show that you are seriously in the market for the home and not just someone simply looking around. As part of this process, the lender will typically require a property valuation. SHARE