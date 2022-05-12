Agri Rural NSW, Josh Keefe, agriculture, real estate, markets, rural living

One of NSW's highest performing rural agents, Josh Keefe, has recently launched a specialised rural real estate agency, Agri Rural NSW. The agency will have locations in Sydney and Regional NSW to better connect a large segment of their buyer demographic, being metropolitan purchasers, to rural property. Agri Rural NSW will help secure large scale corporate investment opportunities and mixed farming opportunities for both city and regional based purchasers, for expansion or diversification. Lifestyle properties are also in hot demand for relocating purchasers across the state. Josh said the team have specific partnerships with key agricultural advisory and management businesses, and a huge benefit for the company is to also be partnered with international agents, based in Sydney, with a large clientele wishing to secure rural Australian real estate. "As well as representing vendor's by bringing their property to the market, I have also noticed a specific need for purchasing advice and advisory within the rural market," he said. "A large portion of purchasers have an interest to secure rural property, but not the knowhow, nor the buying experience to properly secure property at the right price with the right strategy. "Seller's engage an experienced agent to represent them through the selling process, but the majority of purchasers do not engage an experienced agent to represent them through the buying process." The team plan to offer a specific buyer agency service, representing their clients to secure rural property across the state. Josh said that engaging an experienced agent at a fee may be one of the cheapest decisions a purchaser could make throughout the buying process, after all, buying and selling is not a common activity for most people, and the right advice can save money. "I am delighted to launch the specialised rural real estate brand and very much plan to engage highly experienced rural agents throughout the state, along with further rural advisory and management connections to broadly service our clients," he said. Agri Rural NSW have already been approached by a large network of clients interested in selling their properties, however they still require more with those looking to sell, along with prospective purchasers, encouraged to get in touch on 0436 926 866 or at admin@agriruralnsw.com. The Agri Rural NSW team plan to represent the buying and selling needs for clients throughout NSW. Mr Keefe has recently been responsible for over $440 million in property sales and has been the recipient of numerous awards for his success, being #1 Rural Agent (NSW) and #3 Rural Agent (AUST), awarded throughout 1,000 rural agents across the country.

Plenty of experience with fresh new ideas

