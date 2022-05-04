Bushwalkers plan Cowra walks during May

Recently, the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers enjoyed walks along Keewong Creek, Conimbla, as well as viewing the beautiful and interesting Sculptures down the Lachlan trail, starting in Forbes.

members enjoying a walk along the Lachlan Valley Sculpture Trail, Forbes in May 2022. Pictured is VARANUS, the lace monitor. Goannas are of special significance to the Wiradjuri people as a totemic animal, and as a food source, particularly during tough times.

Future walks

At its meeting on Tuesday, May 3, the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (ULB) have had to reconsider planned walks for May.

Sunday 08 May - Lake Centenary, Temora. Cancelled until further notice. We have realised that Mother's Day falls on this Sunday (08 May). Many Walkers will be catching up with family and friends, so this outing will be organised at a later date. Sorry for any inconvenience.

We are aware that May is a very busy month for many people, with family commitments, the Cowra Eisteddfod, and interstate travels (to name a few) restricting longer term plans. As a result, we have ...

Tuesday(s) 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st May - we plan to have local short walks in and around Cowra. The destination will be decided on the day, depending upon the weather and participants interests. We will depart the Visitors Centre at 9am. Further information is available closer to the date. Jan 0437.136.398 or Peter 0427.300.411 or Terry 0415.253.129.