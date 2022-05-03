Cowra to host one of Australia's largest collectors fairs

news, local-news,

Don't miss the largest and oldest Collectors Fair in NSW on May 14 and 15. Participants from all over the world, including Germany, the US and throughout Australia will fill the Cowra Showground Pavilion for the fair. Among the 700 feet of trading tables you will find a bargain or that elusive piece to complete your collection. There will be Australian books, bottles, brass and copper, China of all makes and varieties, glassware, jugs, lamps, post cards, footy cards, salt and peppers, old tools, tins, traps, vases and lots more. You name, you will probably find it. Prices range from $2 upwards so there is something for everyone. The competition displays are well worth seeing. You'll be amaze what the collectors have saved from Australia's early history. The fair will run from 9.30am until 5.30pm on Saturday, May 14 and 9am until 2pm on Sunday, May 15. Admission is only $5 with children under 16 free. Free valuations are also available and a full canteen will be operating so visitors don't go hungry or thirsty.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/91592c9f-9596-435a-afb5-f116c30aa95c.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg