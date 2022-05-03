news, local-news,

The Cowra branch of the Australian Red Cross met on April 11 at the Cowra RSL sub branch rooms and members were delighted that the president Sue was able to present Elsie Bryant with her patron's badge. On Anzac Day a floral tribute was laid on behalf of the Australian Red Cross by Elsie and Florence. Local donations received were forwarded to the Australian Red Cross Flood Relief Appeal. It was noted all emergency services staff work in response to the record devastating floods over $25.2 million received by Australian Red Cross was being distributed as quickly as possible to those in need. Sue Sharp provided more information on our ARC Greater Western Zone work and also that internationally Red Cross is working to locate missing family members in the terrible Ukrainian conflict. More information is being sought about any local assistance that can be given. It was noted International Red Cross Crescent Day is held on May 6. The next meeting of the Cowra Branch is set for Monday, May 9 at 2pm in the RSL rooms in Brisbane Street, following COVID requirements. Visitors and new members are always very welcome. Any queries to secretary Sue on 0428 813 900 or to PO Box 262, Cowra, NSW 2794.

Cowra Red Cross to meet next on May 9