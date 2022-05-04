Cowra Blues happy to be back playing

sport, local-sport,

Despite fielding an inexperienced side accuracy on goal and a determined defence saw Parkes record a convincing 63-15 win over Cowra in the opening round of the 2022 AFL season on Saturday. Playing in heavy conditions at Cowra's Mulyan Oval, Parkes were held scoreless in the third quarter but dominated the first, second and final quarters, kicking four goals, four behinds in the final term. "We had seven blokes who have never played before," Parkes' Mitch Stubberfield said after the game. "There were a few boys there who were very green, they've played rugby or soccer before. Some played juniors and hadn't played for several years but came back today. "That's a positive thing for us after losing so many last year. We're just hoping we can keep them here," he said. Both sides struggled in the opening quarter but Parkes proved the more accurate of the two sides with Cowra recording a single behind and Parkes finishing with five scoring shots, two majors and three behinds to take the lead at the first break 15-1. Parkes again dominated in both defence and attack in the second quarter, again restricting Cowra to a single behind while adding three more goals and two behinds to their own tally, taking a 35-2 lead into the major break. The match could have easily been turned on its head in the third term if not for Cowra's inaccuracy on goal. The Cowra defence stepped up and held Parkes but the Blues were off target, recording six behinds. It was not until the final term, with just minutes left on the clock, that Cowra were able to record its first and only major. Another behind took the home side's score to 15. Parkes, by this time, had really kicked into gear and added four majors an four more behinds to take their score to 65. Frank Bright, who is the Cowra club president, was happy with the team's performance. "The third quarter was the difference we kicked six behinds instead of a goal, if we kick three or four of them its a lot closer than what it was," Bright said. "First game of the year, you can't fault anyone, numbers are really good, the attitude was good, it was a great game of football. "It was good to be back out here," Bright said despite the loss. Stubberfield said he was surprised by the final scoreline with both sides facing the same battle for numbers in recent years. "It was good to see they've got numbers. It's the thing both clubs have struggled with, maintaining numbers, we can get them it's just a matter of keeping them." Stubberfield praised the effort of all his team making special mention of Willow, Webb and Dillon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ea45f5d2-b77e-4c34-9b18-8f9a428dc1a2.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra Blues happy to be back playing