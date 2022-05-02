Eagles on top in both grades

sport, local-sport,

They're not getting carried away but the Cowra Eagles couldn't have wished for a better start to the 2022 Blowes Cup season with the club's first and second grade sides both leading the competition. "It's the first time in history the club has sat in this position," club president Ian Robertson said. The Eagles are on the road again this Saturday, taking on Bathurst Bulldogs in an attempt to keep their winning run going after making it two from two in both grades with wins over Orange City in Orange on Saturday. In a promotors dream match up early in the season Bulldogs currently sit in second place in both first and second grade having also recorded two wins from two matches. In the top grade last Saturday the Eagles defeated Orange City 32 to 5 and in second grade were 26-19 winners. City fought hard but the 2021 premiers proved too strong. "It was an improvement on the week which is what we're looking to do," Cowra Eagles co-coach Colin Kilby said. "We controlled the field a bit better, we've still got a bit of work to do on discipline, we gave away a few too many cheap metres, but all in all our ball retention and positional play was a lot better. "We got our outside backs a lot more ball. We've got a fair bit of strike in our back three. "We probably didn't utilise them enough in the first game and they got a lot more opportunity this week even with the wetter conditions," he said The Eagles appear to have come out of the match unscathed as preparations begin for Saturday's Bulldogs match which Kilby believes will "be a good indication as to where both clubs are at. "Once again we'll be looking to improve, if we keep doing that week to week we'll be happy." While Kilby was pleased with Cowra's performance Orange City Coach John Nunn said his side paid for its slow start. "We didn't come out of the gates quick enough today," Nunn said. "Last week we could've won that game, I think it was a good start for us in the season but today we came up against bigger bodies and a bigger forward pack. "They taught some of our younger guys a bit of a lesson to a degree and we got caught playing their game instead of our game so we've got to learn to be a bit more patient with our process." "What we train was not what we did today - our kicks, our set piece was appalling, our scrums were good and then they weakened and then they came good again. "We worked on lineouts all week and we nailed about four today and we were stealing Dubbo's ball last week and we didn't steal any this week but not to take anything away from Cowra, they're a good side," Nunn said. First grade results: COWRA EAGLES 32 (Cooper Sullivan, Navitalai Bola, Will Cummins, Manu Katoa tries; Noah Ryan 3 conversions; Ryan 2 penalties) defeated ORANGE CITY 5 (Mark Burton try). BATHURST BULLDOGS 25 (Josh Corby, Joe Kermode, Adam Plummer tries; Kurt Weekes 2 conversions; Kurt Weekes 2 penalty goals) defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 12 (Caleb Cook, Josh Sinisa tries; Josh Bass conversion), ORANGE EMUS 27 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 15 Second Grade results: BATHURST BULLDOGS 10 defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 0, COWRA EAGLES 26 defeated COWRA EAGLES 19, ORANGE EMUS 31 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 12

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/2bdc7642-d67a-41e7-8bc3-2a2bb803df58.JPG/r0_211_5568_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Eagles on top in both grades