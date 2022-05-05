Dog show returning to Cowra

news, local-news,

The Cowra Kennel Club's all breeds dog show is returning to Cowra for the first time since 2010. After being held in Woodstsock for a number of years the show returns to the Cowra Showground on May 21 and 22. "We're coming back to down, as is our chief steward Kendal McMaster," Kennel club secretary Neil Curwen said. It's free entry for the public over both days with showing to start from 8.30am each morning. There'll be two shows on Saturday (May 21) and one show on Sunday (May 22) starting with a Puppy Sweepstakes. "We'd like the public to come out and take a look with it coming back into town," Mr Curwen said. Mr Curwen encourages locals to talk to the breeders to learn more about the dog breeds on show. "You'll see purebred dogs, which is what we're trying to promote," he said. "You'll be able to talk to people about the different breeds. We're hoping to get a good scattering across the breeds. "Some people, if they're interested in a couple of breeds, can talk to different breeders. If they buy a puppy from the right person it could be a way of getting into dog shows and showing," he said. "Not many people set out with the intention of buying a dog and showing it, a lot fall into by accident. "The show is a also good way to see the temperament of the dogs," he said. Judging for the show will be carried out by Cowra Kennel Club committee members as well as a judge from Melbourne with Kendal McMaster returning as chief steward. Shows will be held across seven rings. Major sponsor of the event is Purina. "I think we'll get about 350 entries," Mr Curwen said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8cdc2cf1-2e32-4581-b96d-023039f38896.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg