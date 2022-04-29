Tickets on sale Friday for Royce Simmons fundraiser in Gooloogong

news, local-news,

If you have been out to Gooloogong lately, you would have felt the excitement in the air. The small village, which is now famous for being the hometown of Penrith Panthers legend, Royce Simmons, has been busy getting ready to launch Royce's Big Walk at the Gooloogong Country Club on the night of Monday, May 16, 2022. For those that are not aware, Gooloogong and Cowra Rugby League legend, Royce Simmons, has recently been diagnosed with dementia. The lovable larrikin with a big heart is walking 300 kilometres from Gooloogong to Penrith to raise money for people affected by the disease and to support their families as well. Royce's Big Walk is a registered charity foundation and the designated not-for-profit support organisation is Dementia Australia. Gooloogong is asking for your help to send Royce and his fellow walkers off with a bang and raise much needed funds for this worthy cause. "Dementia doesn't discriminate. You talk to anyone around Cowra and someone close to them has been affected by dementia. We can make a difference by raising funds for vital research and to support families who are caring for a loved one battling the disease," says Gooloogong Country Club Director, Lesley Burns. "We would love to invite the Cowra community to come on out to Goolie. Return coach travel from Cowra to the event has been kindly donated by Riverside Bus Service. "Jump on the bus and come out for a great social night, enjoy live music and the best Chinese food in the district. We have some wonderful items up for auction including a luxury accommodation package at Mortimer Vineyard Orange and another package for accommodation near Canberra including dinner at the exceptional Olleyville at Shaw Vineyard Estate. "We also have grazing boxes, a firepit, beauty products and a voucher for dinner at the Gooloogong Hotel. "Our whole community is getting behind Royce and his family," Lesley said. The Country Club has kept prices affordable with adult tickets only $40 and children $15. $10 from every adult ticket sold is being donated to Royce's Big Walk. Tickets are for sale now and can be purchased online at 123tix.com.au by selecting the following link https://www.123tix.com.au/events/31242/royces-big-walk-gooloogong-gathering ALSO MAKING NEWS:

Tickets on sale Friday for Royce Simmons fundraiser in Gooloogong