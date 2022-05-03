John Van Huizen one shot winner at veterans golf

sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Golf Club entrants booked for the Veterans event for Thursday, April 28 was 28, down from the usual numbers, following consistent rain on the Wednesday and the number of starters were further reduced to just 19 by cancellations with further rain forecast for the Thursday. John Van Huizen mastered the conditions to win the Veterans 9 Hole Stableford event played from the first tee, with his score of 19 points, just ahead of three players, Nicky Basson, Peter Kirwan and Michael Prescott all with 18 points. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD The five prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets. 19 John Van Huizen (17). 18 Nicky Basson (3). 18 Peter Kirwan (+4). 18 Michael Prescott (3). 16 Colin Neilsen (18)*. *On a count back. The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, the weather conditions reducing the field for this event to 15. Congratulations the two prize winners, both of whom won a nearest the pin award on their way to the top score of 34 points, only separated on a countback. 1st Nicky Basson 34 (Stableford Points). 2nd Peter Kirwan 34. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, Wayne Howard 33, David Thomas 33. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner, Peter Kirwan at 111cms. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Nicky Basson at 378cms SPECIAL NOTICE The Cowra Golf Ladies are hosting their district competitions on Tuesday, May 10, Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12 with good numbers booked, which will preclude other events usually played on a Tuesday and Thursday. The Veterans and Pro Comp for that week will be played on Friday, May 13, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/6700fe92-b59b-4acb-8b77-47c8bceb94c8.JPG/r1359_751_4496_2523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg