Council forced to apply for rate increases

news, local-news,

Cowra Shire Council has been forced to apply for a special rates variation which would allow it to increase rates by 2.4 per cent.. "I'd assume the overwhelming majority of councils across the state would be making this application," Cowra mayor Cr Bill West said. Cr West explained council's throughout NSW had been forced to make the applications after what he described as IPART's "unrealistic" decision to set this year's rate peg at 0.7 per cent. "Council now has to apply for a special rate variation, not IPART go back and clean up the mess," Cr West said. "In some people's eyes we would be looking for additional money when in actual fact 2.4 was what Council had in public documents in 2021 as being the way forward for the next 10 years. "The issue is there is a methodology (used by IPART) which is flawed. "Rate pegging puts local government behind the eight ball because we don't get sufficient funds with the rate pegging the way it is to maintain the services that our community is entitled to or expects to be provided." Cr West assured ratepayers Cowra Council is not "going broke". "I'm not saying we're going backwards but we're struggling every year to make ends meet simply because rate pegging provides such an impost," he said. If approved the application will provide Council with $1124,230 to provide services. Supporting the mayor, deputy mayor Judi Smith said it is clear inflation is much higher than the 0.7 per cent increase allowed by IPART. "It is clear to all of us, and I am sure our residents, inflation is way above that, we can't provide the level of services that people need unless we get a special rate variation," Cr Smith said. "The State Government has come to this realisation also. "We are applying for 1.7 per cent which would take our total rate peg up to 2.4 per cent and give us some reasonable chance with the extra income it would provide in an ongoing capacity year on to do what we need to do and what our residents expect us to do," Cr Smith said. Council's Director Corporate Services Michael Jones said the special variation is required to maintain Councils current levels of services and operations. "This is a large drop compared to prior rate pegs - the average rate peg over the past 10 year is 2.46%," he said. "Given the small size of our regional Council, State Government is again burdening Local Government with more bureaucracy. "This can't come at a worse time," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cub38uCTZW4rV95ydBuHtA/f1c86fba-ea11-4f85-9c87-9cb4b10e5d54.jpg/r1_87_1697_1045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg