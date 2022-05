news, local-news,

Cowra couple Les and Kathy Young have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Les and Kathy were married at St Raphael's Church Cowra on April 23, 1962. They celebrated their diamond anniversary at Cowra's Japanese Garden restaurant on Saturday, April 23. Friends and family travelled from Queensland, Wollongong, Shell Cove, Lithgow and Bathurst to be part of their special celebrations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0e06df68-ba1e-4789-97a0-aa0af9506ccd.jpg/r0_77_3099_1828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra's Les and Kathy Young celebrate their 60th anniversary