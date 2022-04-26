sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Women's Bowling Club Number 2 Pennant team recently made the trip to Foster Bowling Club to represent the club at State Pennant Play offs. The team performed very well. During the playoff the ladies won games against North Epping and Woorona, only going down to undefeated section winner South Tamworth to miss out on a finals berth. The players would like to thank all the members and supporters from Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club for the support during the season. The players were M Nicholls, S Hubber, L Burns, D Dye, S Morgan, E Brown, J Day, J Bailey and N Kurta. The players have sent a big thank you to their manager Robyn Oliver, not easy managing this mob. The Club Singles Championship began on Tuesday of this week with Dawn Dye defeating Sharon Bohanna in a great game. Sonia Morgan won on a forfeit from Barbara McGilvray. Games listed for play on Thursday, April 28, weather permitting, are: D Dye v S Morgan marker B McGilvray, K Nelson v J Day marker D Skinner. A Castelli v M Nicholls marker S Muir. L Burns v S Hubber marker J Kiernicki. Good luck to all players. Happy Bowling everyone and see you on the green.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/9107b8ed-d6cb-4b43-824e-7b9878f5fa16.jpg/r6_73_2341_1392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Women's bowls pennant teams narrowly miss finals berth