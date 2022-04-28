Breaking down the barriers

news, local-news,

Cowra headspace Youth Reference Group member Jackson Clarke has a vision. That vision will see the creation of an Autism support network in Cowra and breaking down of myths surrounding Autism. "I intend to create the support network with the aid and guidance of headspace staff," Jackson said. The aim of the network will be to provide support for the autistic youth of Cowra and surrounding areas, as well as to educate and cultivate a better understanding of Autism spectrum disorders. Nineteen-year-old Jackson has Asperger's syndrome and high functioning autism. He was diagnosed twice, first as an eight year old and later as an adolescent. As one of five members of the Cowra headspace Youth Group Jackson played a role in the design of Cowra's new headspace. "I took the opportunity to represent my community on the autism spectrum," Jackson said. "I've had a personal interest and getting the message out for autism spectrum disorders due to the lack of knowledge that is often seen. "There's definitely a calling for support in the community. "I struggled at school to the point where I had to be home schooled. "I was unfortunate in never being able to get good support. "Being on the spectrum I've had my share of bullying and obsessive routine moments. "I may have this condition but it doesn't mean I can't function, it doesn't mean I can't handle the struggles and grow up just as normal as everyone else," he said. Jackson's support network will be open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 25 through headspace Cowra. "Depression and anxiety are two of the most prevalent mental health conditions among youth on the Autism spectrum," Jackson said. "In fact Autistic people are four times more like to suffer bouts of depression in their lifetime. "Anxiety amongst autistic youth can be hard to distinguish from common characteristics of autism such as stimming, obsessive or ritual behaviour and resistance to changes in routine," he said. While there are many organisations that do amazing work in Autism diagnosis and support Jackson hopes to create more support locally. "One organisation in particular would be Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) who provide a caring and comfortable environment for assessments and provide information and assessments for all ages from early development to adult," Jackson said. "Other methods for diagnosing autism include visiting a psychologist or a similar health profession," Jackson said. Cowra headspace intake officer Simone Sly said the office is receiving "quite a lot of inquiries" about autism, especially around diagnosis. "It's quite surprising how many of our young people are diagnosed," Ms Sly said. "We do have families calling in asking about diagnosis and support." Anyone wanting more information on the group or headspace can contact the Cowra office at 118a Kendal Street or call 6341 5800.

