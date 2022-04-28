Blues kick off 2022 season with Gaelic football signing

sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Blues hope they've pulled off a bit of a coup in new signing Mark Hurley. A backpacker currently working at Moxey Farms near Gooloogong Hurley has played Gaelic Football in Ireland. He is one of a handful of new players for the Blues. "We're hoping he can transfer his Gaelic football skill across to AFL, the games are very similar," new Blues coach Marc Hyland said. "I think he'll be a good asset. He's tall, he's fit," Hyland said. The 2022 Blues season starts at 11am this Saturday at Mulyan Oval against the Parkes Panthers. The two sides have dominated the second Tier of the Central West AFL competition for the past two years and Hyland expects another tough encounter. "It's a bit of a challenge, it's always good to give yourself that extra challenge," he said of his decision to coach the Blues this year. Starting AFL with the Cowra Blues as a six year-old playing Auskick Hyland came through the club's juniors before going straight into the club's first grade side hitting the 250 game benchmark in 2020. "We have a full squad and we're expecting a lot of training on Thursday and while numbers haven't been great a lot of our players also play rugby league so they have been training, just not with us," he said. The Blues have the weekend off after this Saturday's encounter before another home game, on May 14 against Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws. The draw for the side for the remainder of the season is: Saturday, May 21 vs Orange Tigers away. Satureday, May 28 vs Bathurst Giants at home. Saturday, June 4 vs Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels away. Saturday, June 18 vs Dubbo Demons away. Saturday, June 25 vs Orange Tigers at home. Saturday, July 2 Rep footy round. Saturday, July 9 vs Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws away. Saturday, July 16 vs Dubbo Demons at home. Saturday, July 23 vs Parkes Panthers away. Saturday, July 30 vs Bathurst Giants away. Saturday, August 6 vs Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels at home. Saturday, August 14 bye. The finals series starts the following weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/61ca1445-9843-47a0-af62-402d0e5540b4.jpg/r141_152_749_496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg