sport, local-sport,

Round 2 of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Cub 2022 Club Championship will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway - Purcell Drive, Woodstock, this Sunday, May 1. A great family day out is assured, so come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders. Gates open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering 8:00-9:00am. Gold coin donation entry into the event for spectators. Full canteen facilities will be available. For further information please contact Club Secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow the club on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/c6f1aca5-d60e-4e78-b2ef-41261c755df6.JPG/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Motorcycle club prepares for second round of club titles