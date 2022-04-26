Stacey Ashe first to 100 for Magpies league tag side

sport, local-sport,

Cowra Magpies league tag coach Stacey Ashe will become the first Cowra player to reach 100 games for the club when she leads her side out against CYMS in Orange on Sunday. Ashe first pulled on a Magpies jumper in 2012 after playing soccer in her younger days. "All my friends at school were playing so I just decided to have a go," Ashe said. It helped that her partner Jack Nobes was playing for the Cowra Magpies first grade side at the time. Both now lead their respective sides with Nobes coaching the Cowra first grade side and Ashe captain coach of the League Tag team. While she will be the first to reach the 100 game milestone, close behind her will be fellow League Tag veteran Courtney Booth who will reach the century mark when the Magpies take on Bathurst St Pat's the following week. While it is regarded as a non-contact game Ashe said the game has changed a lot since her first game a decade ago. "It's definitely a lot more physical now, even though it's non-contact and it's a lot faster," she said. Ashe is pleased with how the Magpies have started the 2022 season with the side defeating Bathurst Panthers 26-6. "It was good to get a big win over them," Ashe said. "When I first started they used to put 40 or 50 points on us," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/df34ba2d-b2fe-4415-84b3-3412d7a825ee.jpg/r1409_818_2638_1512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg