Triples semi finals Saturday

Last Saturday at the Cowra Bowling Club saw the deferred Triples matches played with Mick Beath defeating Kak Smith 25-24 and Brian Duff defeating Shane Lauritzen 30-11. This Saturday will see the semi-finals played with Mick Beath playing Neville Connor and Brian Duff playing Bob Morgan. Entries are open for this year's Cowra Bowling Club Fours closing Friday, May 6 with the first round to be played on or before Saturday, May 14. In conjunction with Royce's Big Walk and Sportsman's Dinner the Men's Club are holding a Charity Bowls afternoon from 1pm on Tuesday, May 17. Entry is open to bowlers and non-bowlers, men or ladies, entry fee is $10 per player with single entry or teams of three accepted. All proceeds from the afternoon will go towards Royce's chosen charities. Entry sheet on the Men's noticeboard. The Sportsmans\'s Dinner will be held at the club from 6.30pm. Nominations are now open for a round of the BPL Cup to be played at Cowra on Sunday, June 19. Teams can be three or four players, with an entry fee of $60 per team which need to be made online via this link https://www.bowlslink.com.au/guest-entries/new/fe29e6e0-8245-4aa7-9951-4b84585f83dd. If you wish to enter a side and are unable to complete the online nomination, please contact Bruce Oliver or Greg Nicholls.

