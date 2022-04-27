Calls distract Magpies after promising start

sport, local-sport,

There is little doubt the Cowra Magpies have the ability to be a force in the Peter McDonald Premiership. What the side needs is belief that they can compete. "It's all about the attitude," Cowra coach Jack Nobes said after his side blew a 14-0 first half lead against Bathurst Panthers at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra on Sunday. Panthers eventually ran out 38-20 winning, claiming the Chad Nealon Memorial Shield in the process. "It couldn't have been a better first 15 minutes. Everything we want to do is right there," Nobes said. Fullback Darcy Howard opened the scoring with a converted try for the Magpies in the seventh minute after good ball movement from Cowra's right side attack. Two minutes later centre Manu Kato brushed aside some flimsy Panthers defence to score, again on the Panthers left hand side. This time Thomas Rose's conversion was waved away but the Magpies were looking impressive, up 10-0. Katoa had his second in the 14th and the Magpies were well in control at 14-0 before mistakes and 50-50 calls started to rattle the home side. "There were probably a few things that just didn't go our way, the bounce of the ball and calls that we thought were ours but weren't and we didn't react," Nobes said. "Everyone just straight away started saying poor me and whinging. "We've got to react differently to those things. "We've spoken about it but things fell apart," Nobes said. The Magpies were forced to absorb plenty of pressure for the remainder of the first half after being starved of the ball. This allowed the Panthers to level up at 14-14 at the break with tries to Jedd Betts, Josh Rivett and Des Doolan. "It was just the piggy backs," Nobes said of what looked like a lopsided first half possession count. The Magpies first half completion rate finished 10 from 13. "We just gave them six again or a penalty. We were getting to our kicks but when a call didn't go our way we'd give another penalty away. You can't do that. "There were a few things we thought didn't go our way but we need to get over that and play like we did in that first 15." Early unconverted tries in second half to Panthers winger Des Doolan and centre Keelan Bresac put the Magpies on the back foot and they never recovered. When the Magpies did finally get the ball fatigue seemed to play a big part and they quickly surrendered possession allowing Bresac to cross again and take the score out to 26-14 before two more tries stretched their lead to 38-14. The Magpies had the final say with two minutes left on the clock, Warren Williams scoring a converted try under the posts after good lead up work by Katoa and Josh Western resulted in a near length of the field try. "We just need to go back to the drawing board and work on our attitude," Nobes said. In other games the Magpies defeated Panthers 26-6 in League Tag, 28-22 in the under 18s but went down 28-20 in reserve grade.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/45c58d22-ac0e-4ca4-bdcd-9e4d7b48649f.JPG/r959_1031_2907_2132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg