Col Ridding takes out nine and 18 hole events

After a very successful program of events at Cowra Golf Club over the Easter weekend, the Cowra Golf Course was again well patronised on Thursday, April 21 with 37 veteran golfers playing their nine hole Stableford Event from the 10th tee. Many of the Veterans went on to play a further 9 holes to compete in the Pro Comp 18 hole Stableford competition with a total of 42 starters, including five visitors from other clubs, playing 18 holes, and enjoying ideal weather after heavy rain the previous day. The softer playing surfaces on the fairways following the rain, presented another challenge when the golf balls even when well hit, would not roll the expected distance. Only one player Colin Ridding was able to break his handicap on the day. Colin Ridding was the winner in both the veterans event and pro comp. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD The 10 Prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 19 Colin Ridding (17). 18 Ken Harcombe (9). 18 Ray Ssalisbury (21). 17 Rod Eeastwood (10). 17 Alan Luff (30). 17 Alfonso Melisi (17). 17 Michael Prescott (6). 16 Norm Keay (29). 16 Lester Black (27). 16 James Paton (11). The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event. On April 14, 2022, there were 42 players. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Colin Ridding 37 (Stableford Points) 2nd Robert Morgan 36 3rd Ken Harcombe 35 4th Steven Johnstone 35 The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the Runner Ups, Dean Murray 35, David Harvey (WENTWORTH G C) 35, Craig Jeffries 35, Chris Baratto 34, Tom Perfect 34, Ben Hamer (BATHURST G C) 33, Terry Winwood-Smith 33, Norman Keay 33, Anthony Hamer 33. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner, Terry Winwood-Smith, at 171cms. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Nicky Basson at 522cms. EASTER CLASSIC WINNERS Moore Park member Michael Williams took out the 2022 Cowra Easter Classic with a scratch score of 140, defeating Cowra's Pat Edenborough by five shots. B grade went to Craig Jeffries with a scratch score of 167 from John Jensen with 171. Dave Harcombe of Northbridge took out C grade with a two round score of 185, three shots clear of Graeme Clements. Ladies scratch winner was Tarina Foote of The Lakes with a score of 176, five shots ahead of Young's Liz Harding.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f244cda4-4229-44f4-b29b-b974af3eecea.JPG/r15_240_4489_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg