A man died when he came off his motorcycle south-west of Cowra on Saturday. A group of six motorcyclists were riding south on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha, 30km from Cowra, about 5.50pm (Saturday 23 April 2022), when one rider came off his motorbike. The 39-year-old man slid about 50m along the roadway and was hit by a northbound SUV. Emergency services attended but he died at the scene. Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident. The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, was taken for mandatory testing. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Motorcyclist dies in accident at Koorawatha